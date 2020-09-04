Long Balls and Danish Power Birds over Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Chicago Dogs 10-5 on a night bigger than baseball at the Birdcage on Sioux Falls Pride Night.

Logan Landon hit two home runs in a game for the second time this season along with five RBI on the night. Tyler Danish showcased his stuff well again on the mound.

Chicago jumped on the board first in the top of the opening inning on a sacrifice fly by K.C. Hobson to take the early 1-0 lead.

The Dogs held that lead until the home run parade started for the Birds in the bottom of the third. Grant Kay and Ryan Brett led off the inning with back to back singles and Landon and Andrew Ely knocked back to back home runs on back to back pitches to give the Birds a 4-1 advantage.

The Canaries added a solo home run in each of the next two innings. Jabari Henry hit his eighth home run of the season in the fifth and Clint Coulter joined the fun in the fifth with his 11th homer of the year to stretch the lead to the 6-1.

Sioux Falls added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jabari Henry led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Grant Kay drove him in on a RBI double to extend the lead to 7-1. Two batters later Landon hit his second home run of the night. This time it was a two-run blast to make the score 9-1.

The Birds extended the lead one more time in the bottom of the seventh. Damek Tomscha led off with a single, Alay Lago then doubled to put runners on second and third. Jabari Henry drove in Tomscha on an RBI single and made the score 10-1.

Momentum started to shift in the top of the eighth when Blake Allemand hit a bases clearing double with the bases loaded to make the score 10-4.

The Dogs threatened again in the ninth when they drew four straight walks to load the bases and gain a run after Logan Moore drew his. Ryan Fritze then struck out the next three batters to end the game in the pressure spot.

Danish excelled again on the mound for the Birds. He allowed one unearned run over seven innings allowing four hits and three walks and struck out seven batters.

The Sioux Falls Canaries and Chicago Dogs meet in middle game of the weekend series Saturday September 5. Ty Culbreth will take the mound for the Canaries with Eddie Butler getting the ball for the Dogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

