'Dogs Fall in First of Four against Milwaukee

August 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
FRANKLIN, Wisconsin - John Richy allowed just three runs over seven innings, but the Saltdogs had four hits in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Monday night.
Richy pitched at least seven innings for the fifth time in his last six starts, and the right-hander allowed just seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Richy is now 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA in his last six starts, spanning 43.2 innings.
The Saltdogs tied the game in the 4th inning on Zak Taylor's sacrifice fly, but Lincoln (39-35) loaded the bases with nobody out and came away with just one run.
In the 6th, Milwaukee (47-27) got back-to-back singles from Brett Vertigan and Logan Trowbridge for Adam Brett Walker II drove the go-ahead run with an RBI double and David Washington added insurance with a sacrifice fly.
Milwaukee starter Myles Smith allowed just one run over seven innings, while Ryan Boyer went three-up, three-down with two strikeouts and Nate Hadley went 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts for his 10th save.
Lincoln reliever Carter Hope appeared for the first time since July 13th after suffering a hairline fracture in a finger on his right hand, and he went 1-2-3 with a strikeout.
Justin Byrd's 10-game hitting streak came to an end after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, while the Saltdogs had just two baserunners and no hits in the fifth inning and beyond.
David Vidal went 2-for-4, while Taylor went 1-for-2 with Lincoln's only RBI. Curt Smith went 1-for-4 with a run scored, and Skyler Weber walked.
Monday night's game was the only game in the American Association, and the Saltdogs move back into a tie for third with the Sioux City Explorers with the loss.
The series continues on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
