American Association Game Recaps

August 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Kansas City Monarchs 9, Cleburne Railroaders 8 (12 innings)

A two out solo home run by Ibandel Isabel in the bottom of the 12th inning gave Kansas City a 9-8 win over Cleburne Sunday.

Isabel tallied four hits and two RBI to lead Kansas City. Charcer Burks added two hits. Morgan McCullough and Darnell Sweeney contributed two RBI each.

Osvaldo Martinez tallied two hits and three RBI for Cleburne. Noah Vaughan, Alay Lago and Chase Simpson tallied two hits each. Simpson also drove in two runs.

Brock Gilliam pitched two innings of relief to get the win. Landon Holifield took the loss, giving up the home run in the 12th.

Kane County Cougars 17, Houston Apollos 10

Jeffrey Baez tallied five hits and seven RBI to lead Kane County to a 17-10 win over Houston Sunday.

Jhon Nunez, Brandon Chinea and Mitch Reeves tallied three hits each for the Cougars. Josh Rolette, Gavin LaValley, Kacy Clemens and Mark Karaviotis added two hits each.

Aaron Takacs tallied three hits and four RBI for Houston. Hudson Bilodeau picked up four hits. Jordan Pontious picked up three hits. Dom DeRenzo added two hits and two RBI.

Christian DeLeon earned the win for the Cougars and Pierce Smith the loss for Houston.

Winnipeg Goldeyes 4, Milwaukee Milkmen 3

Max Murphy picked up three hits to lead the Goldeyes to a 4-3 win over Milwaukee Sunday.

Dakota Conners added two hits and one RBI. Raul Navarro and Kevin Lachance added one hit and one RBI each.

Cole Sturgeon and Trey Martin tallied two hits each for Milwaukee. Brendon Dadson added one hit and two RBI.

Landen Bourassa pitched six innings in the win for Winnipeg. Donnie Hart struck out three in the save. Ryan Zimmerman took the loss.

Lincoln Saltdogs 7, Gary SouthShore RailCats 4

Justin Byrd and Skyler Weber tallied three hits and one RBI to lead Lincoln to a 7-4 win over Gary SouthShore Sunday.

David Vidal added two hits and two RBI for Lincoln. Curt Smith and Gunnar Buhner contributed two hits each.

Jesus Marriaga, Daniel Lingua and Ryan Cash tallied two hits each for Gary SouthShore.

Ben Wereski earned the win, with James Pugliese picking up the save. John Sheaks took the loss for the Railcats.

Chicago Dogs 11, Sioux Falls Canaries 1

T.J. Bennett picked up three hits and three RBI to lead Chicago to an 11-1 win over Sioux Falls Sunday.

K.C. Hobson tallied two hits and three RBI for the Dogs. Brennan Metzger, Johnny Adams and Grant Kay picked up two hits each.

Angelo Altavilla tallied two hits for Sioux Falls. Wyatt Ulrich, Zane Gurwitz, Garrett Hope and Daryl Myers added one hit each.

Jordan Kipper earned the win, striking out eight over six innings for Chicago. Blake Svoboda took the loss for Sioux Falls.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6, Sioux City Explorers 2

Jordan George homered and drove in three runs to lead Fargo-Moorhead to a 6-2 win over Sioux City Sunday.

Manuel Boscan, Leobaldo Pina and Kevin Krause picked up two hits and one RBI each for the RedHawks.

Seamus Curran and Lane Milligan picked up two hits apiece for Sioux City. George Callil and Blake Tiberi drove in one run each.

Davis Feldman earned the win for Fargo-Moorhead. Jose Velez picked up the loss for Sioux City.

American Association Stories from August 9, 2021

