American Association Game Recap

Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1

The Milwaukee Milkmen (47-27) opened their four-game set with the Lincoln Saltdogs with a 3-1 on Monday night at home.

The Milkmen scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second when an infield single from 2B Aaron Hill plated LF Trey Martin. The Saltdogs tied the score in the fourth when C Zak Taylor lifted a sac fly that scored DH Curt Smith.

The Milkmen scored the decisive runs in the sixth when DH Adam Brett Walker II (2-for-4) hit a ground rule double that pushed CF Brett Vertigan across the plate and, in the next at-bat, 1B David Washington hit a sac fly that plated 3B Logan Trowbridge (2-for-4).

Starting pitcher Myles Smith went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. Relievers Ryan Boyer and Nate Hadley each worked one inning and struck out two batters. Hadley earned the save.

