'Dogs Drop Back-And-Forth Series Opener

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Curt Smith drove in a pair of runs with his sixth multi-hit game of 2019, but Brady Shoemaker had four extra-base hits, two homers and five RBI as the 'Dogs lost 6-5 to the St. Paul Saints at Haymarket Park on Monday evening.

Smith's six multi-hit games are the most of any Saltdog in 2019, but Shoemaker's two-run homer in the 5th made it 5-4 St. Paul, and he added a solo shot in the 7th to make it 6-4.

The 'Dogs got a run back on Smith's sacrifice fly that scored Randolph Oduber in the 8th, but Todd Van Steensel finished off a six-out save with a 1-2-3 9th inning.

St. Paul opened the scoring when Shoemaker doubled in a pair of runs in the 1st, and Max Murphy later singled to make it 3-0.

The 'Dogs got two runs back in the 2nd; John Sansone drove in a run with a groundout and Tyler Moore then singled in another.

Lincoln took its first lead of the game with two more runs in the 3rd. Randolph Oduber knocked an RBI single to center field and Smith later added another run with his two-out single.

Left-hander Kyle Kinman got his second start of 2019 and gave up five runs over 5.1 innings, while Luis Diaz made a second consecutive scoreless appearance. Austin Boyle gave up the solo homer to Shoemaker in the 7th and Jake Hohensee tossed two scoreless innings.

The 'Dogs are back under .500 for a third time this season but have subsequently won the next game each time.

Game 2 of the three-game set and the sixth of a seven-game homestand is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM at 6:35.

