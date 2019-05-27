Scoreless String Leads Medina to American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week

May 27, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Eddie Medina gave up five runs in his first inning of the season back on Opening Day, May 16. Since then he's given up nothing. Zero. Zilch. Nada. His two stellar outings during the last week has earned Medina the American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 20-26

Medina went 2-0 with an ERA of 0.00 in his two starts during the week. He allowed 11 hits while walking three and striking out 14 over 12.1 innings pitched. He has not allowed a run in his last 17.0 innings pitched.

The week started with an impressive 6.0 shutout, three-hit performance in game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Dogs on May 22. He fanned six as the Saints won 4-0.

On Sunday, May 22 Medina pitched on three-days rest and hurled 6.1 innings allowing eight hits while striking out a season high eight.

During the 2019 season Medina has helped lead the top pitching staff in the American Association. He his 2-0 with an ERA of 2.00 in three starts. In 18.0 innings pitched he's allowed just those four first inning runs from night one while walking five and striking out a league high 21. He is tied for second in innings pitched and 10th in ERA.

The 29-year-old Medina, who has made the playoffs in each of his six professional seasons, but is still searching for that elusive title, went 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA and a complete game shutout in 20 games (19 starts) in 2018 for the Saints. In 115.2 innings pitched he walked just 43 and struck out 104 while opponents hit just .224 against him. He led the league in batting average against, finished third in ERA and tied for third in shutouts. He hurled 6.0 or more innings in 13 of 19 starts and allowed three earned runs or less in 15 of 19 starts and didn't allow any runs in five of 19 starts. Medina didn't allow a run in 16.2 consecutive innings pitched from the fifth inning on June 15 through the first out of the second inning on July 6 and didn't allow an earned run in three straight starts from June 15-30. His top regular season performance came in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Lincoln when he hurled a three-hit, 7.0 inning complete game shutout. Medina struck out the second highest total of his career, 10, in allowing one run in 7.0 innings to the Gary SouthShore RailCats on August 9.

Medina stepped up when it counted most during the playoffs pitching in Game 2 of both the North Division Series and American Association Championship Series. Between the two starts he allowed just two runs on eight hits while walking five and fanning 15 in 15.0 innings pitched. In the American Association Championship Series with the Saints down a game, Medina went 8.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out eight against the Kansas City T-Bones.

Medina pitched for the runner-up Wingnuts in 2017 and had a stellar season going 9-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 games (14 starts). In 90.1 innings pitched he walked just 25 and struck out 68 while opponents hit only .234 against him. He finished fifth in the American Association in win percentage (.750), eighth in ERA and 10th in opponents batting average against. Seven of his 14 starts were considered quality starts and he went at least 6.0 innings in nine starts. In the playoffs Medina was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts.

Medina was scheduled to sign a free agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2013 out of St. John's (NY) University, but a herniated disc in his lower back halted the process. Instead, he signed with the Las Vegas Train Robbers in the Independent United League and proved he was healthy going 4-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 18 games (10 starts). In 68.1 innings pitched he walked 39 and struck out 66 while opponents hit .287 against him. After pitching out of relief in eight of his first 10 appearances, Medina worked his way into the rotation and started his final eight appearances including an eye-popping 7.0 inning, one run, 15 strikeout complete game in his final appearance of the season on July 22. He struck out 23 over his final two starts and finished tied for fourth in the league in K's and fifth in ERA. He helped guide the Train Robbers to the playoffs where they made the Championship Series before losing two-games-to-none to the Roswell Invaders.

In 2014 Medina pitched most of the season for the Brownsville Charros of the United League and again was among the league leaders in several pitching categories. He finished his time with the Charros going 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and one complete game shutout in 12 starts. In 73.0 innings he walked 33 and struck out 62 while opponents hit .259 against him. Medina finished tied for first in the league in shutouts, third in strikeouts, fourth in ERA, tied for fourth in starts and win percentage (.675). He was traded to the Fort Worth Cats in August and won his lone decision with them. He struck out at least six in a game seven times, including nine twice. His complete game shutout was a 9.0 inning, five-hit, nine strikeout performance on July 8 at Rio Grande Valley, the team Fort Worth would lose to in the Championship Series three-games-to-none.

Medina began 2015 with the York Revolution in the Independent Atlantic League, but pitched one game before being released and beginning his career with the Wingnuts. Medina was signed on August 1 and went 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA in eight starts. In 46.1 innings pitched he walked 18 and struck out 29 while opponents hit .268 against him. His team once again reached the playoffs, but lost three-games-to-two in the semifinals to the Laredo Lemurs.

In 2016 Medina pitched the entire season for the Wingnuts and went 6-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 20 games (14 starts). In 100.1 innings pitched he walked 40 and struck out 63 while opponents hit .293 against him. The Wingnuts made the playoffs and lost three-games-to-two to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association Championship Series.

This is the first time Medina has received the Pitcher of the Week honor in the American Association in his career. Medina becomes the first Saints player to earn a Pitcher/Player of the Week honor in 2019 and the first pitcher to receive the award since Matt Solter on June 4, 2018.

Pointstreak provides technology driven sports management and business solutions designed to streamline operations while facilitating and enhancing the sport participant, fan and media experience. Pointstreak's product line includes solutions for professional, collegiate, and junior sports leagues as well as for amateur and recreational sports leagues. More information can be found on Pointstreak's website at www.pointstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2019

Scoreless String Leads Medina to American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.