Other Shoe(maker) Drops, Saints Start off Nine Game Roadtrip with 6-5 Win over Lincoln

May 27, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





LINCOLN, NE - Consider the slow start to the 2019 season by Brady Shoemaker officially over. He put the Saints offense on his back on Monday night at Haymarket Park going 4-4 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI as the St. Paul knocked off the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-5. The win was the fourth straight for the Saints and they improved to 8-3 on the season.

The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first when Josh Allen led off with a single to left. Chesny Young walked and that's when Shoemaker began his onslaught. He doubled down the left field line scoring Allen and Young to give the Saints a 2-0 lead. With one out Max Murphy singled home Shoemaker to make it 3-0.

The lead didn't stand up for long as the Saltdogs scored a pair in the second and third. Cody Regis led off the second with a walk against Saints starter Dustin Crenshaw. Curt Smith doubled him to third. An RBI groundout by John Sansone and an RBI single from Tyler Moore cut the Saints lead to 3-2.

In the third, Christian Ibarra reached on a one out single to left. Ivan Marin dropped down a perfect bunt to the right side that went for a single and put runners at first and second. Randolph Oduber tied the game with an RBI single to center. With two outs Curt Smith gave the Saltdogs a 4-3 lead with an RBI single to left.

The lead lasted until the fifth when Shoemaker struck again. With one out Young singled to right and that brought up Shoemaker. He drilled a two-run homer to right, his first of the night and second of the season, making it 5-4 Saints.

The Saints received a lot of help from their bullpen, none bigger than Mike Devine in the sixth. After Crenshaw hit a batter and gave up an infield single with one out in the inning, Ken Frosch was brought on to get left-handed hitter Moore. On an 0-2 pitch Moore singled to right to load the bases. George Tsamis brought on Mike Devine and he got Nick Schulz to ground into an inning ending double play. Devine went 1.2 perfect innings striking out one.

Shoemaker did it again in the seventh, launching a solo homer to right, his second of the night and third of the season, giving the Saints a 6-4 lead.

Todd Van Steensel worked a 2.0 inning save, but not before giving up a run in the eighth as Oduber led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Smith's sacrifice fly, cutting the Saints lead to one. Van Steensel, however, retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up his third save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game two of the three game series on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jake Matthys (1-0, 3.86) to the mound against Saltdogs RHP Nick Tepesch (2-0, 1.50). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.