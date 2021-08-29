'Dogs Cruise to Sunday Victory and Series Split

LINCOLN, Nebraska - David Vidal hit a two-run home run in the 2nd, Ben Wereski allowed just one run over five innings, and the Saltdogs split a four-game set with an 8-2 win over the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Vidal's homer gave Lincoln (49-44) a 2-0 lead in the 2nd, and Ben Wereski earned his first career win at Haymarket Park.

Alay Lago got Cleburne (50-42) within a run with a solo homer in the 3rd inning, but the 'Dogs added a run when Drew Devine scored on a wild pitch in the 5th inning.

Edgar Corcino's RBI double made it 4-1 in the 7th, and Forrestt Allday's RBI double made it 5-1. Devine later scored his second run on a wild pitch in the inning.

Skyler Weber hit a solo homer with two outs in the 8th, before Corcino went back-to-back to give Lincoln an 8-1 lead in the 8th.

Vidal went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks, while Corcino finished a triple shy of the cycle. Justin Byrd went 2-for-4 and Yanio Perez had a single and a run scored.

Carter Hope tossed two scoreless innings before Jesse Stallings allowed one run over the final two innings.

The 'Dogs split the series after losing two of the first three, and Lincoln is just 1.5 games of Cleburne for second place in the South Division.

Lincoln now has a day off before a three-game series against Milwaukee opens on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and coverage will begin at the conclusion of Hail Varsity Radio on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

