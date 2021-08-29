Lago and Peterson Homer, But Lincoln Earns Split

August 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Alay Lago and D.J. Peterson both hit solo home runs, but the Lincoln Saltdogs answered with three homers of their own to snag an 8-2 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

David Vidal's two-run homer in the bottom of the second got the scoring started against Cleburne hurler Kevin Hilton (0-1), making his first Railroaders start. Lago's solo shot in the top of the third cut the lead in half, but the Railroaders (50-42) would get no closer as Lincoln scored in three of the final four innings.

The Saltdogs (49-44) added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch, then scored three more in the seventh to blow the game open. RBI doubles from Edgar Corcino and Forrestt Allday combined with another run-scoring wild pitch extended the Lincoln lead to 6-1.

Back-to-back solo home runs from Skyler Weber and Corcino in the bottom of the eighth capped the scoring for Lincoln on the afternoon.

D.J. Peterson homered for a third consecutive game with a towering solo shot in the top of the ninth, his sixth home run in the last five days.

Ben Wereski (2-3) picked up the win for Lincoln with five strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Hilton took the loss for Cleburne, allowing six runs over 6.1 innings.

The Railroaders return to The Depot for the final eight games of the regular season, hosting the Houston Apollos on Monday evening at 7:06 PM. Neither team has announced their projected starter.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.