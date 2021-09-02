'Dogs Can't Rally to Sweep Series

September 2, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - Justin Byrd walked twice and drove in a run, but the Lincoln Saltdogs fell short of a sweep in a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Byrd now has 71 walks - fourth-most in the American Association - but the Milkmen held on to an early lead to salvage the series finale.

Lincoln (51-45) fell behind on Adam Brett Walker II's RBI single in the 1st, and Cole Sturgeon doubled Walker in to make it 2-0 later in the inning.

Brett Vertigan singled in two more in the 4th before Walker tied the American Association single-season record with his 31st homer to give Milwaukee (56-40) a five-run lead in the 5th.

Forrestt Allday got the 'Dogs on the board with his two-out RBI single in the 5th, and Justin Byrd singled in another in the 7th. The 'Dogs had four consecutive singles to begin the inning - including Byrd's - but back-to-back strikeouts from Allday and Josh Altmann, followed by a groundout from Curt Smith ended the inning.

John Richy was pulled with an injury after just 1.1 innings, while Walter Borkovich allowed two runs over two innings, Jake Hohensee allowed just one over 3.1 innings, and David Zoz went 2.1 scoreless frames.

Allday had two more hits including a 9th-inning double, while David Vidal had two hits and his team-leading 31st multi-hit game. Zak Taylor also had two hits, and Edgar Corcino's 7th-inning single extended his hitting streak to six.

Lincoln's magic number is now four with four games to go after Sioux City's game against Fargo-Moorhead was cancelled due to inclement weather on Thursday.

The final series of 2021 begins against Houston on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.