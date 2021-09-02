Hawks/X's Rained out in Series Finale
September 2, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, N.D. - Thursday night's scheduled contest between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Sioux City Explorers has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.
Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday night's game can redeem them for any 2022 RedHawks regular season home game at the RedHawks Ticket Office once the 2022 schedule is released.
Next up for Fargo-Moorhead is a four-game series on the road against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. The first game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Winnipeg.
