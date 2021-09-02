Rain Cancels Explorers and RedHawks

September 2, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Fargo, ND - Due to the current and forecasted weather in the Fargo area, the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been canceled.

As a result, the game will not be made up and the Explorers will be expected to finish with a record that consists of ninety-nine decisions.

Sioux City will finish the regular season with a five games in four days series with the Sioux Falls Canaries in Sioux Falls, SD. The first game will be played on Friday at 7:05 pm. There will be a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:05 pm, featuring two seven inning contests. A single game on Sunday at 2:05 pm and the season finale on Labor Day with first pitch set for 1:05 pm.

Sioux City currently sits a game and a half behind the Lincoln Saltdogs for the second wild card spot in the American Association South Division.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.