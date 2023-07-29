'Dogs Beat Cougars Behind Holmberg's Stellar Outing

LINCOLN, Nebraska - LHP David Holmberg allowed one run over eight innings, and the 'Dogs beat the Kane County Cougars 4-1 at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Holmberg's eight innings were the most for a Saltdogs pitcher since John Richy tossed eight innings at Fargo-Moorhead two years ago to the day, and the 'Dogs (34-32) won for a second time to open the four-game series.

Lincoln took a 2-0 lead on CF Nick Anderson's two-run homer - his 18th of the year - in the 1st inning.

Kane County (32-35) answered on a leadoff homer from 1B Todd Lott in the 2nd inning.

The 'Dogs extended the lead in the 3rd. C Luke Roskam extended his league-leading on-base streak to 32 with an RBI single. Lincoln added another run when DH Jason Rogers hit a leadoff homer - his first of the year - in the 4th inning.

LHP Steffon Moore went three-up, three-down for his team-leading fifth save in the 9th inning.

Kane County RHP Jack Fox went seven innings and allowed four runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts, retiring the final 12 batters he faced after the Rogers homer. RHP Ryan Richardson pitched a scoreless 8th for the Cougars.

Anderson's homer extended his season-best hitting streak to nine. Neither team had a walk in the game.

The series continues Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

