Fargo-Moorhead Scores Late Run to Edge Goldeyes

July 29, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (34-31) came back from a 6-3 sixth inning deficit to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-39) 7-6 on Saturday night at Shaw Park.

F-M opened the game on a homer by center fielder Evan Alexander (8). But Winnipeg would respond with a run in the bottom of the first as third baseman Dayson Croes doubled. Two batters later, right fielder Max Murphy delivered an RBI grounder to shortstop to tie it.

The Goldeyes added single runs in the second and third making it 3-1. F-M then tied the game on an RBI double by first baseman Leo Pina, and a bunt single by third baseman Nick Novak. However, the Goldeyes punched right back with three runs in the fourth. Center fielder Javeyan Williams opened with a triple. With one out, Croes smacked an RBI single which made it 4-3 Winnipeg. Murphy (league-high 20) added to the fun with two out on a long homer to center field giving the Manitobans a 6-3 advantage.

RJ Martinez was the starter for Winnipeg. He lasted four innings giving up three runs (all earned) and struck out two. Left-hander James Palmer followed Martinez for his professional debut. He set down the first five hitters but allowed a double to right fielder Alec Olund, and a walk to Novak. Campbell departed and Nolan Lamere came in and the first pitch he offered was hit for a two-run double by F-M shortstop Sam Dexter making 6-5 Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes led by that margain going to the eighth, Tyler Jandron (1-5) came on to do the pitching. However, the first batter he faced was Pina (10) who greeted him with a game-tying homer. It stayed tied going to the ninth. Jandron was still out there and allowed a leadoff single to catcher BJ Lopez. After Lopez, it was Alexander who attempting to sacrifice pinch runner Peter Brookshaw to second, bunted back to Jandron, however, Jandron threw the ball into center field allowing Brookshaw to move to third and put Alexander at first. Designated hitter Correlle Prime would deliver the game-deciding hit on a single to center which scored Brookshaw.

The Goldeyes in the bottom of the ninth threatened with runners at first and second with nobody out but Garrett Alexander (1) was able to get a double play ball and then a fly out to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Tyler Grauer left due to injury in the second inning. He allowed two runs (both earned) in 1 2/3 innings and struck out one. Reza Aleaziz (1-1) earned his first win of the season with a scoreless eighth.

Game three of this series is tomorrow afternoon with a 1:00 first pitch at Shaw Park. Right-hander Kelvan Pilot (0-0) will start for Fargo-Moorhead against Winnipeg lefty Travis Seabrooke (5-4).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg is 8-13 in one-run games

Despite good numbers as a reliever for Jandron he's 0-2 out of the bullpen

Palmer's first professional strikeout was Prime. The ball was thrown out for Palmer.

The first four innings, Winnipeg led off with an extra base hit. Croes, left fielder Najee Gaskins, Murphy all doubled and Williams tripled. Overall the Goldeyes led off with five extra base hits, shortstop Andy Armstrong led the ninth off with a double

For the second time this homestand, every Goldeye in the lineup had at least a hit

The RedHawks lead the season series 4-1

