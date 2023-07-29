Explorers Dethrone Monarchs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (33-34) took down the Kansas City Monarchs (37-28) in walk-off style 6-5 Friday night. After falling behind 5-4 in the eighth, the Explorers tied it up before Tyler Rando knocked home the final run. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and keeps the Explorers in the race for second place in the West Division.

The X's struck first in the second inning when Sioux City's Miguel Sierra came scored on a Jake Ortega RBI double off Kansas City starter Jalen Miller, giving the Explorers an early 1-0 lead.

The X's rang the bell again in the third when Sioux City's Chase Harris went home on a Scott Ota RBI single, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Explorers added on another in the fifth when X's Jake Ortega scored on another Ota RBI single, further extending the lead to 3-0.

After five scoreless innings, the Monarchs got on the board in the sixth when Kansas City's Odubel Herrera came home on a Chris Herrmann RBI single off Sioux City starter Heitor Tokar, cutting it to a 3-1 game. The Monarchs tied it up immediately after when Kansas City's Justin Wylie and Herrmann crossed the plate on a Jan Hernandez single, knotting it 3-3.

The Explorers took the lead back in the seventh when X's Jake Ortega scored on a throwing error by Monarchs first baseman Brian O'Grady, giving Sioux City a 4-3 lead.

Kansas City took over the lead in the eighth inning when Monarchs Herrmann scored following a Jan Hernandez two-run blast off Explorers reliever Brandon Brosher, giving the Monarchs their first lead of the game 5-4.

After a shutout top of the ninth from X's reliever Francys Peguero (2-1), Sioux City evened it in the bottom of the frame when Scott Ota came home on a Matt Lloyd double off Kansas City reliever Patrick Weigel (1-2), tying the game 5-5. With two outs, Tyler Rando stepped up to the plate and grounded a ball to Monarchs second baseman Aaron Whitefield, but it went through his glove into the outfield as Matt Lloyd came home for the walk-off run.

