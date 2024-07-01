'Dogs Battle from Behind, Drop Game One

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (17-31) went back and forth with Fargo-Moordhead (27-19) in game one but ultimately the RedHawks prevailed with a 7-5 victory.

INF Spencer Henson put together a two-hit night with a pair of singles including two RBIs and a run scored.

INF Drew Devine drove in two more RBIs on a single in the sixth, he has five RBIs in his last three games.

RHP Abdallah Aris threw 5.2 innings in his 10th start of the season giving up 10 hits, five runs all being earned, one walk, and striking out four batters.

Fargo opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with two after a single and a sacrifice fly, they'd go on to add one more on a solo home run in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Lincoln responded with three of their own in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from INF Jack Dragum driving in one, and Henson added on with a single of his own driving in two runs.

The RedHawks would respond right away with an RBI single in the top of the fourth, and one more in the sixth to take a two-run lead.

The 'Dogs would battle back yet again with two runs in the sixth thanks to Devine's single, but that momentum would yet again be halted immediately with a run in the seventh for Fargo, they'd tack on one more in the ninth for good measure.

Lincoln ended up being outhit by 10, 15-5, and the RedHawks scored in six of the nine innings tonight.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 7:05 on Tuesday night as Lincoln looks to even the series at a game apiece.

