Railroaders OF Hill Alexander Named American Association's Batter of the Week

July 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







The American Association announced their Pointstreak Batter of the Week ending on 6/30 is Cleburne's very own, OF Hill Alexander. The Railroaders won five out of six games on their road trip this past week due in large part of Alexander's contributions.

Hill the Thrill batted .500 during the trip with 13 hits, eight runs scored, and eight runs batted in. Alexander launched two home runs which puts his total on the year at eight.

The outfielder is in his third season with the Railroaders after spending three seasons under the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Prior to his professional career, the Fort Worth native attended Lubbock Christian University and Dallas Baptist University.

He's now the fourth Railroader to earn league honors as OF Brian O'Grady and C Jaxx Groshans previously won batters of the week and INF Carter Aldrete won batter of the month in May.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.