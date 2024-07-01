Big Fourth Inning Dooms Birds in Series Opener
July 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Rosemont, IL - The Chicago Dogs sent eleven batters to the plate in the fourth inning on Monday and scored seven runs as they topped the Canaries 8-4 at Impact Field.
Chicago opened the scoring with a two-out single in the second inning but Sioux Falls started the top of the fourth with four consecutive extra base hits.
Jabari Henry crushed a solo homerun before Josh Rehwaldt, Mike Hart and Trevor Achenbach all followed with doubles to put the Birds in front 3-1. A fourth run scored on a throwing error but the Dogs went in front for good with seven runs in the bottom half.
Christian Johnson tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits while striking out five. Achenbach led the offensive effort with two hits as the Birds dip to 27-17 overall. The two teams meet for a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 11:30am.
