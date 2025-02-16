Sports stats



NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Dobbie Incredible SOCK TRICK Game in Calgary Win

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Dane Dobbie dazzles again! Another sock trick (6 goals) + 4 assists in Calgary Roughnecks HUGE 21-8 win over Las Vegas.
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from February 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central