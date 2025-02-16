Dobbie Incredible SOCK TRICK Game in Calgary Win
February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Dane Dobbie dazzles again! Another sock trick (6 goals) + 4 assists in Calgary Roughnecks HUGE 21-8 win over Las Vegas.
