DJays Get First Series Win, Staff K's MiLB Record 24

The Blue Jays took down the Tampa Tarpons 1-0, taking four of the five games, clinching their first series win of the season Saturday night. But the story of the game was how dominant Dunedin's pitching was.

RHP Nick Frasso made his season debut after being activated from the IL, his first game since he underwent Tommy John surgery last season. Frasso came out and was electric from the jump, striking out the side in the first inning, and continued to miss bats. Frasso went 3 innings, only giving up 1 hit on a soft grounder to third, and struck out 8.

RHP Dahian Santos came out for the 4th, and continued the domination. Santos, in his sixth appearance of the year, was just as filthy. Mainly using his fastball and slider, Santos missed bat after bat after bat, totaling 10 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched. After his appearance Saturday, Santos has recorded 26 strikeouts in the month of May through just 12 innings of work.

Coming out in the 8th inning, LHP Braden Scott continued the trend set by Frasso and Santos. Scott, out for the 6 out save, didn't allow a hit, and struck out the side in both innings. His first save of the year, clinching Dunedin's first series victory. The Blue Jays pitching staff was on a different level Saturday night, recording a team record 24 strikeouts and only allowing 2 base hits. The Blue Jays finish off their series against Tampa on Sunday before hitting the road to Daytona for a week, first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.

