Daniel Guerra Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 1, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays RHP Daniel Guerra has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for August 26-31, 2025.

On Saturday night, Guerra hurled six no-hit shutout frames against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels with eight strikeouts and one walk. He retired the first 16 batters he faced spanning 5.1 perfect innings. Guerra's six innings matched a career-high, and his eight strikeouts set a new career-high.

Over his last ten outings since June 18, Guerra has pitched to a 2.43 ERA, fanning 45 in 40.2 innings with a 1.01 WHIP.

Signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent on June 6, 2022 out of Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Guerra has made 27 career appearances with the Blue Jays dating back to last season over which he's pitched to a 3.67 ERA spanning 105.1 innings with 109 strikeouts.

He becomes the fourth Blue Jay pitcher this season to earn FSL Pitcher of the Week honors, joining RHP Gilberto Batista (May 6-11), RHP Trey Yesavage (April 29-May 5), and LHP Javen Coleman (April 8-13).

The Blue Jays round out their 2025 season with a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders starting Tuesday night at LECOM Park.







