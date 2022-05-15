Blue Jays Reel in Tarpons on Fishing Night, Win 4th Straight

The Blue Jays continued their hot streak Thursday night, beating the Tampa Tarpons 7-3, winning the first three games of the series and their fourth straight overall.

Yosver Zulueta got the start for the DJays, the third of his rehab stint here in Dunedin. After giving up an early run in the first inning, he got out of a bases loaded jam and settled in quite nicely the rest of the way. Zulu went 4.2 innings, only allowing the one run, while fanning a season high ten Tampa batters.

Luis Quinones, who's on a rehab assignment from Double-A New Hampshire, was wonderful in relief as well. Quinones went 2.2 innings of scoreless ball, and struck out seven batters in his first appearance this year.

Rainer Nunez had another great night at the plate, going 2/4, driving in four runs, and hitting a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to give Dunedin the lead. Nunez now leads the Florida State League with nine home runs on the season, and is second with 23 RBI, trailing Jupiter's Kahlil Watson by one.

The Blue Jays look for their fifth straight win, and try to clinch their first series win of the season Friday night with Ricky Tiedemann on the mound. First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

