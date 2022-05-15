Bats Stay Hot, Jays Win Third Straight

May 15, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







After Tuesday's amazing comeback win over Tampa, the lineup picked up right where they left off, scoring two off Tampa starter Yon Castro in the first to give Dunedin an early lead.

After a tough performance last week, Blue Jays starter Kendry Rojas had everything going Wednesday night. Rojas, the lefty from Cuba, went five innings, only giving up one run while striking out 8, and earned his second win of the season. With the score 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the offense came out and tacked on an additional five runs with the help of two doubles by Estiven Machado and Cam Eden, and two errors by the Tampa defense, making it 7-1. Tampa answered back with three in the eighth, but Connor Larkin came in for the final out of the inning, and slammed the door shut on the Tarpons with a four out save. Larkin earned his third save in as many attempts on the year, tied for second in the Florida State League, and lowered his season ERA to 1.59.

The DJays will go after a fourth consecutive win Thursday night in what should be in front of a big home crowd on Fishing Night, presented by Pisces Sushi & Global Bistro. First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

