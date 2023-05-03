Dissin Goes Deep in Threshers' Victory

CLEARWATER, FL - Jordan Dissin hit his first career home run and scored three times as the Clearwater Threshers (17-6) took down the Lakeland Flying Tigers (11-12) by a 13-7 margin for their ninth straight victory on Wednesday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to extend their streak to double digits on Thursday as they continue their homestand against Lakeland.

Dissin and Jordan Viars reached on four-pitch walks to lead off the second inning. Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Bryan Rincon walked in the first run of the game. With one out in the inning, Emaarion Boyd grounded to third and Adinso Reyes elected to try and throw out Viars at home, but the throw bounced out of the glove of the catcher Sergio Tapia to give the Threshers a 2-0 advantage.

The next pitch was taken the opposite way by Justin Crawford, plating two to double the Threshers lead. Caleb Ricketts drove in a run on a double off Lakeland starter Chris Williams that scored Boyd and gave the Threshers a 5-0 lead after the second inning.

Erick Brito started a rally in the third with a two-out triple to right-center off Lakeland reliever Garrett Apker. He scored when Boyd reached on an error by the Flying Tigers' shortstop Cristian Santana. Boyd came around to score on a double by Crawford that grew the lead to 7-0.

Jordan Dissin launched a solo home run in the fourth inning and extended the advantage to 8-0. Brito led off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Quinn Guaitis. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a throwing error from Lakeland first baseman Andrew Jenkins to make it 9-0.

Lakeland got on the board in the sixth on a two-run single by Sergio Tapia, but the Threshers responded in the home half. Dissin reached with a one-out double and Viars was hit by a pitch in the at-bat. Kemp walked to load the bases before Bryan Rincon plated two with an RBI single. Kemp moved to third on the single and scored on a fielder's choice by Brito to bring the lead up to 13-2.

Lakeland added two in the eighth and three in the ninth, but the Threshers held on for their ninth-straight win in a 13-7 victory.

Wen-Hui Pan struck out four and allowed two hits in 4.0 shutout innings in a no-decision. Jaydenn Estanista allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Yoniel Ramirez (2-0) earned the win in the final 3.0 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

With Bradenton's loss, the Threshers have a three-game lead in the West Division... Dissin's home run was the first of his career... Rincon and Crawford both set a new career-high with three RBI... Crawford's now ten-game hit streak is the longest hitting streak in the Florida State League this season... Boyd has now scored a run in each of his last seven games... Kemp extended his on-base streak to 15 games... Felix Reyes made his season debut in the field in the eighth... Clearwater's 13 runs were the most they've scored in a game this season... The Threshers resume their twelve-game homestand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Single-A, Tigers) on Thursday, May 4th at BayCare Ballpark... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

