The Cardinals Win Their Third Straight Game

The Palm Beach Cardinals won a third straight game when they defeated the Daytona Tortugas in a 5-3 game.

Pitching for the Cardinals performed well, as they kept the Tortugas off the board for the most part and did exceptionally well at getting out of trouble with little to no damage. Starter Hunter Hayes tossed a solid six innings in his first start of the season. The Californian only allowed one run on a homer in the sixth inning but had a relatively quiet day with an outstanding defensive play to end the first inning on a comebacker. Joseph King was the first man out of the bullpen. The righty struggled in his first inning of work, allowing two runs, one of which was unearned, but settled down for a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Roy Garcia got the save, allowing no runs after getting himself into trouble with runners on second and third with one out. Overall, the pitching staff held Daytona to being 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

The offense continued to find success, as every starter reached base safely at least once for the third consecutive game. Michael Curialle had a great day at the plate, going 4-5 with a double and three singles. The UCLA product also added an RBI and a run scored during the contest. Joshua Baez was the only other player with multiple hits, going 2-3 with a triple, single, and hit by pitch. The teenager also had an RBI to his name. Chris Rotondo displayed excellent discipline at the plate working two walks in the leadoff spot.

The Cardinals also showed off their speed on the basepaths, having three stolen bases, including Won-Bin Cho's seventh of the season.

The Cardinals will look for their fourth straight win against the Daytona Tortugas on May 4th at 6:30 pm. It will be a Thirsty Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, with $1, $2, and $3 beer specials with the specialty koozie.

