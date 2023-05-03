Mussels Fall 5-4 in Front of Massive Islands Night Crowd

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels rallied for four runs in their final three innings Wednesday, but fell short 5-4 to the Dunedin Blue Jays in front of a crowd of 4,082 on Islands Night at Hammond Stadium.

In a scoreless game in the top of the fourth, Blue Jays (11-12) left fielder Glenn Santiago lined a single to right. The next batter was Sammy Hernandez, who tripled to right to plate Santiago and put Dunedin on top 1-0. The next batter was Roque Salinas, who drove in Hernandez with a sacrifice fly to center to cap the inning at 2-0.

With the same score in the top of the fifth, Tucker Toman singled to right with one out. The next batter was Peyton Williams, who ripped a double to right to extend the lead to 3-0.

Mussels' (13-10) starter Jose Olivares (1-1) battled over five innings, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out four.

With Dunedin leading by that margin in the top of the sixth, Salinas doubled against Twins' rehabber Ronny Henriquez. After a groundout and a walk, Adrian Pinto drove in Salinas with a fielder's choice to make it 4-0.

From there, the Mussels mounted a comeback. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Ricardo Olivar and Carlos Aguiar both drilled singles to center. Dalton Shuffield followed with a base hit down the left field line to plate Olivar and make it 4-1.

Trailing by the same margin in the eighth, Alec Sayre drew a leadoff walk before Jorel Ortega pulled a run-scoring double into the left field corner to cut the deficit to 4-2. Dunedin catcher Sammy Hernandez then uncorked an errant pickoff attempt, allowing Ortega to trot home and make it 4-3.

Mussels reliever A.J. Labas was excellent, retiring all five batters he faced before the Blue Jays plated a run against Juan Mendez in the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Mussels loaded the bases with one out after two walks and a Dylan Neuse single. Following a strike out, defensive replacement Andrew Cossetti drew a bases loaded walk with two outs to cut the deficit to 5-4. One batter later, Ortega struck out to secure the win for Dunedin.

The Mussels and Blue Jays will meet again at 7 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Zebby Matthews (3-0, 3.10) will get the start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Rafael Sanchez (3-0, 1.14) of Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

