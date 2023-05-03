Clutch Hitting Carries Tampa to Series Leveling Win

Tampa, Fla. - The Marauders (14-9) entered game two of their road series on Wednesday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, taking on the last-place Tarpons (9-14). Both teams were even in their scoring opportunities, but it was Tampa who cashed in on their chances more often than the Marauders on their way to a 6-2 win.

The Marauders began the game positively, picking up a run in the top of the first off a Rodolfo Nolasco RBI Single. Bradenton stranded a pair of men on base with less than two outs in the inning, a trend that would continually hurt them in the ballgame.

Tampa answered swiftly, chalking up a run in the bottom halves of the first and second inning to give them a one-run advantage entering the third inning. Owen Kellington started for Bradenton and pitched four innings, allowing a pair of runs and striking out five on the night. Kellington would not take the loss in the stat column after his solid outing.

Bradenton loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and tied the ball game when Shalin Polanco drew a walk on the eighth pitch of his plate appearance. The Marauders would see their chance to take the lead slip away, though, when still with nobody out in the frame back to back men struck out before an infield popout ended the inning.

Tampa added another in the seventh on a solo blast down the line in left to make the score 6-2 with a pair of innings to play. The last 12 outs of the game came consecutively as Tampa pitching collected 14 strikeouts on the way to confidently finishing the game off.

Without a base runner in the final three innings, the Marauders could not launch a comeback effort and fell 6-2. With the series tied at 1-1, Bradenton looks towards the Thursday night matchup at 6:30, with Alessandro Ercolani starting for the Baby Buccos.

