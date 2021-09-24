DiSabatino Wins Tenth as 'Stormers Cruise

Dominic DiSabatino, after a six-week wait, finally notched his 10th win of the season on Friday evening.

The right-hander was brilliant, throwing a two-hit shutout for seven innings as the Barnstormers blanked the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 8-0, in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

In fact, DiSabatino (10-8) was so good on Friday evening that only one ball reached the outfield off of him in his seven-inning stint. In the fifth, Joe DeLuca led off with a drive off the right field wall that resulted in a long single. The other hit came on a liner by Rubi Silva that deflected off DiSabatino's body into foul territory to start the fourth. Otherwise there was one walk, to Tucker Nathans in the third, and one error, by DiSabatino himself, on an Alex Crosby dribbler in the fourth.

He struck out nine, got two infield pop ups and picked up 10 outs on ground balls.

Donald Goodson yielded a two-out single to Jordan Howard in the eighth, and Scott Shuman finished off the shutout with a perfect ninth inning as the club threw its first blanking of the season.

Kelly Dugan provided the bulk of the offense for the Barnstormers. The Lancaster first baseman slugged a three-run homer in the first and added RBI doubles in the second and the eighth, both times plating Alejandro De Aza. Lancaster also tripled twice in the game. Melvin Mercedes drove a three-bagger to the fence in right center to start the night against Carl Brice (4-5). Devon Torrence added a triple blasted into the left center gap as a pinch hitter in the eighth. That drove home Dugan with the seventh run. Torrence then scored on a ground out by LeDarious Clark.

The Barnstormers entertain Southern Maryland again on Saturday. Brent Teller (4-1) will take the mound for the Barnstormers against Blue Crabs ace Daryl Thompson (13-3). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: De Aza extended his hitting streak to eight with a single in the eighth inning...Dugan drove in five for the second time this season...DiSabatino's performance was his club-leading seventh quality start and fourth against Southern Maryland...The win was the 249th for manager Ross Peeples.

