Honey Hunters Rally Late to Take Series Opener

Deibinson Romero of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks)

(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 11-7 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park.

Both teams traded zeroes until the top of the fourth inning when Deibinson Romero launched a two-run home run to left field off Honey Hunters starter Austin Glorius. Gastonia tied the game at two in the fifth on Reece Hampton's RBI single and Ermindo Escobar's bloop RBI double off Ducks starter Scott Harkin. However, a three-run homer to right-center by Hector Sanchez in the sixth gave Long Island the lead back at 5-2.

The Honey Hunters closed to within 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth on Joshua Sale's RBI triple and William Kirwan's sacrifice fly to left. Ty Kelly responded with a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the seventh, pushing the Ducks lead back up to three. However, three unearned runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at seven. Alexi Amarista's RBI double, Jason Rogers' RBI single and a bases loaded walk by Will Johnson did the damage.

Gastonia took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth. Hampton's solo homer to right and Book Powell's three-run homer to right gave the hosts an 11-7 advantage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Harkin pitched five and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five. Glorius lasted four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Euclides Leyer (3-0) collected the win despite allowing two hits in one inning of relief. Ricky Eusebio (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits and a walk in one and one-third innings.

Sanchez led the Ducks offensively with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Four other Ducks collected two hits in the ballgame.

The Ducks and Honey Hunters continue their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Action Poster. It's also a Flash Sale Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy an exclusive offer on tickets to a future Ducks game from 1:00-3:00 p.m. by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

