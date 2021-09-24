Crabs Three Hit in Series Opening Loss to Barnstormers

September 24, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Lancaster, PA) Lancaster starter Dominic DiSabatino (W, 10-8) shut down the Southern Maryland offense Friday night, helping his ball club take an 8-0 victory. DiSabatino pitched seven scoreless innings, while punching out nine and allowing just two hits. Kelly Dugan was a machine at the dish, plating home five runs on a 3-5 night.

The Barnstormers separated themselves right from the get go, scoring four runs in the first inning and one in the second. Dugan was responsible for four of the five runs, clobbering a three run home run in the first and smacking an RBI double an inning later. All five runs came off of Carl Brice (L, 4-5), who managed to make it all the way to the seventh before being replaced by Misael Siverio in the eighth inning.

All hopes of a comeback were diminished after Siverio gave up three runs in the eighth. Dugan doubled again to complete his five RBI night, with Devon Torrence and LeDarious Clark driving in the last two runs on a triple and a ground out.

That's now four straight losses for the Crabs, with two more games remaining on the current road trip. Daryl Thompson will look to put an end to the losing streak tomorrow, when the veteran will try and tie Tim Cain for the all-time wins record in the Atlantic League at 74.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.