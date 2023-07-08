Dirty Dedelow Does in 'Stormers

July 8, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster did its best to avoid another matchup against Spire City right fielder Craig Dedelow.

Andrew Lee retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, keeping Dedelow on deck. Lancaster put runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the inning in the 2-2 tie, but Joseph Carpenter was thrown out at the plate with the possible winning run.

Dedelow stepped in again, and, with his second homer of the night and fifth in four games against the Barnstormers, delivered the deciding blow as the GhostHounds won their first ever game at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 6-3.

With Scott Kelly at second to open the tenth inning, Dedelow blasted drove a Garrett Granitz (1-1) pitch out of the yard foul before connecting to put Spire City ahead, 4-2. Granitz picked up two outs before walking Osvaldo Abreu and yielding a single up the middle to Luke Becker. Leobaldo Cabrera doubled to right center for a 6-2 lead.

Lancaster had an opportunity to get back in the game in the home half of the inning. Trace Loehr's one-out RBI single scored Jake Hoover from second. Ariel Sandoval followed with a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate. Former Lancaster reliever Donald Goodson struck out Wilson Garcia and Trayvon Robinson in succession to end the game.

Dedelow's initial homer came off Jared Lakind in the second to stake Spire City to a 1-0 lead. Lancaster turned the tables on David Kubiak in the bottom of the third. Jack Conley roped a double into left center and scored when Anthony Peroni laced a double down the right field line. Two outs later, Loehr singled on a one-hopper to the fence in right to score the second run.

Becker tied the game with a homer to right center in the fifth.

Lakind, making his first start since June 15, allowed only three hits in six innings. Lancaster's first three relievers, Zach Warren, Mike Adams and Andrew Lee, retired the side in order for an inning apiece.

Lancaster left five runners on base between the sixth and seventh innings against Kubiak, who allowed five hits and two runs in seven.

Brendan Medoro (1-0), in his third professional appearance, earned the win.

Nile Ball (2-4) will pitch the second half opener on Saturday against Ghost Hounds pitching coach Elih Villanueva (1-6). Fireworks will follow. Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: The loss was Lancaster's sixth straight...They have been outhomered, 13-1, on the homestand and 16-2 in the losing streak...Loehr is batting .354 (17-for-48) in his last 14 games...Lakind's ERA stands at 1.95 after his fifth quality start...The lefty has allowed only 30 hits in 50 2/3 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.