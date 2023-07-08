Ducks Begin Second Half by Winning Again in Waldorf

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game weekend series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning versus Long Island starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein by way of a two-run home run to the opposite field in left off the bat of Khalil Lee. Three consecutive Blue Crabs errors on ground balls to begin the second opened the door for the Flock against Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa as the latter of the three committed by first baseman K.C. Hobson on a ball hit by Brantley Bell enabled Sam Travis to hustle home from second base. Two batters later, Joe DeCarlo cracked a three-run home run to left- center field which put the visitors out in front 4-2.

Long Island made it 5-2 in their favor in the third frame thanks to an RBI single from Wilson Ramos that plated Travis after he drew a walk with two men away. Travis' run-scoring base knock in the seventh drove home Brian Goodwin after he reached base with a leadoff double, and a sacrifice fly in the ninth from Bell plated Ruben Tejada after he was issued a one-out walk closed out the scoring in the ballgame.

Lobstein tallied a no-decision in hist first start of 2023, allowing just two runs on one hit (one home run) in four innings pitched, walking one while striking out ten. The ten punchouts matches Ian Clarkin (6/9 vs. York) for the most by a Ducks pitcher in a single ballgame this season. Kahaloa (4-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs (two earned runs) on five hits (one home run) across six and two-thirds innings of work, walking four while striking out five. Justin Alintoff (2-1) earned the win in relief after firing two and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball on four hits allowed, walking one and striking out a pair as the Long Island pitching staff collected 14 strikeouts in a contest for the third time on the campaign.

DeCarlo reached base all four times with a home run, three RBI's, a run scored, and three walks.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock (4-0, 4.01) toes the rubber for the Flock against Blue Crabs righty Neil Uskali (3-3, 6.02).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 11, to begin another three-game set with Lancaster. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

