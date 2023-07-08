Revs Dealt Heartbreaking Defeat, Turn Attention to Second Half

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were one strike away from wrapping up a first half division title before allowing two runs in the top of the ninth inning in a gut wrenching 7-6 defeat to the Lexington Counter Clocks on Friday evening at WellSpan Park. The Revs finish the first half 37-26 and now turn their attention to the second half opener on Saturday night.

The Clocks erupted for four runs in the top of the first inning as York starter Carlos Espinal walked three and gave up two home runs, a two-run shot by Connor Owings and a solo blast to the lawn in right center by JC Encarnacion. J.T. Hintzen came on in relief just two days after earning a win in a starting role and got a ground ball to first to strand the bases loaded as he went on to handle 2.2 innings of scoreless relief

York answered right away as Trent Giambrone reached on an error, Tomo Otosaka hit a ground rule double over the LED board in right center field, and Troy Stokes Jr dumped a two-run bloop base hit into shallow left field as the Revs trailed 4-2 after one.

The Revs tied the game in the third inning as the first three batters reached via the walk. That preceded a pair of sac flies as Jacob Rhinesmith hit one to deep right center and Trey Martin drilled a liner to deep left, tying the game 4-4 after three innings of play.

Richard Urena launched a two-run home run onto the lawn in right center, giving the Revs their first lead of the game at 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

York's bullpen continued to put up zeroes as Tasker Strobel handled a scoreless frame and Andrew Cabezas was dominant from the fifth through the seventh.

The only damage off Cabezas came in the eighth inning as Encarnacion hit his second bomb of the game, a solo shot to left to cut York's lead to 6-5.

Denson Hull came on in the ninth attempting his second straight save. He retired the first two hitters but then walked the next two. Victor Capellan was brought in with runners at first and second, but loaded the count against Encarnacion, and with both runners going with two outs, allowed a high blooper to shallow left that landed between Stokes Jr. and Giambrone for a stunning two-run hit, giving the Clocks the 7-6 lead.

The Revs went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against Lexington closer Garrett Schilling.

York righty Tom Sutera (4-3, 7.21) faces Lexington southpaw Michael Kickham (1-1, 5.79) in Saturday night's second half opener at 6:30 p.m. The night includes Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by UPMC. It is also Napoleon Dynamite Night with an appearance by Uncle Rico. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

