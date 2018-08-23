Dingers Lead Ducks to Doubleheader and Series Sweep

August 23, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single-admission doubleheader from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday night, dominating for a 7-1 victory in game one, and earning a 2-1 come-from-behind victory in game two.

The Blue Crabs struck first in game one when Cory Vaughn drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field in the second inning. The Ducks answered in the very next frame with a three-run homer off the bat of Taylor Ard to take a 3-1 lead. Dan Lyons added a three-run home run of his own in the sixth inning, and David Washington followed with a solo blast in the seventh.

Ducks starter Chris Pike (1-0) earned the win, throwing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out three. Craig Stem (6-7) took the loss, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks, adding nine strikeouts. Logan Ondrusek and Jose Cuas tallied scoreless innings of relief.

Southern Maryland scored first again in game two, with Angelys Nina driving home a run with a base hit in the fourth inning off Ducks starter Lorenzo Barcelo. Like the first game, the Ducks answered right away as Dioner Navarro hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Long Island the lead. Scoreless innings of relief from Carlos Pimentel, Ashur Tolliver, and Fernando Abad sealed the deal for the Flock.

Pimentel (3-3) earned the win, striking out the three batters he faced in the fifth inning. Tommy Shirley (4-3) took the loss after surrendering the home run to Navarro during his two innings of work. Abad picked up his second save as a Duck, stranding the tying and winning runs in scoring position to secure the victory.

The Ducks return home on Friday to kick off a three-game series against the Road Warriors. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Quackers, courtesy of Newsday. Lefty Hector Silvestre (1-0, 6.29) gets the start for the Ducks against Road Warriors right-hander Raul Rivera-Alicea (4-12, 4.63).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark.

