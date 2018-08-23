Solid Pitching, Timely Hitting Lifts Bees To Series Victory

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (21-20, 54-50) defeated the Atlantic League's Road Warriors (8-34, 25-80) 9-1 at New Britain Stadium on Thursday night as the boys from the Hardware City take three of four games in the series while closing out a 5-2 homestand in the process. New Britain concludes their head-to-head meetings in 2018 versus the Road Warriors with an overall record of 14-5.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (9-6) earns the win after allowing just one run on five hits in seven strong innings on the mound, walking one and striking out a season-high eight batters, tallying his fifth quality start of the campaign. Road Warriors starting pitcher Andres Caceres (2-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on seven hits (one home run) in just five innings pitched, walking five and striking out two.

The Road Warriors took a 1-0 lead against Lara in the top half of the third inning when Melvin Rodriguez plated Osvaldo Martinez with an RBI double after Martinez singled with two out and the bases empty. New Britain answered right back in the home half of the frame against Caceres by way of a sacrifice fly from Darren Ford that allowed Vinny Siena to cross the plate after he began the rally with a walk. In the bottom of the fourth, New Britain went ahead for good at 4-1 with three more runs, thanks to a bases loaded walk from Jonathan Galvez, followed by consecutive sacrifice flies from Siena and Vince Conde. The Bees sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and scored four times to take a commanding 8-1 advantage, highlighted by a run-scoring base knock off the bat of Jamar Walton and a three-run laser of home run produced by Galvez, his seventh big fly of the season and first four RBI output in 2018. The home team added a run in the bottom of the eighth to conclude the scoring at 9-1 when Jason Rogers drove in Joe Poletsky with an RBI single after Poletsky laced a leadoff pinch-hit double into the gap in left centerfield as New Britain was victorious for the 28th time in their last 42 games played in front of the home faithful. Rogers, Walton, and Galvez each had a pair of hits as New Britain registered ten or more hits in a single ballgame for the 34th time this year. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, August 28th when they welcome in the reigning Atlantic League of Profession Baseball Champion York Revolution for a three-game midweek series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-Fer Tuesday in the Hardware City, as fans can buy one regular priced ticket and get one FREE when purchasing online, by phone, or at the Bees Box Office.

