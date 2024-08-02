Diaz Dazzles, Mets Slip by Mighty Mussels 3-2

August 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets edged out a 3-2 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at Hammond Stadium. The Mets have won three of the first four games of the series.

Mets pitcher Joel Diaz threw a career-high 7.0 innings to claim the win. Diaz pitched innings two through eight after Grant Hartwig pitched a scoreless first inning on a minor league rehab assignment.

Diaz scattered eight hits, struck out two and did not walk a batter. He threw 83 pitches (61 strikes).

Boston Baro hit the second pitch of the game for a triple into right field. Yonatan Henriquez followed with a ground out to bring Baro home for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets led 1-0 until Yohander Martinez hit a sac bunt to bring home Maddux Houghton from third base in the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1.

The Mets took advantage of a key error in the seventh inning to take the lead. With runners on first and second and one out, Kevin Villavicencio hit a sharp ground ball to third baseman Isaac Pena. Instead of starting a double play to get out of the inning, Pena couldn't connect with Martinez at second base and the ball scuttled away, allowing Yohairo Cuevas to score for a 2-1 lead. Two batters later Diego Mosquera grounded a RBI single into right field to put the Mets up 3-1.

The Mussels strung together three straight hits with two outs in the eighth to score a run and put the tying run at third base. Diaz was able to escape the inning with the 3-2 lead by getting Daniel Pena to pop out.

Juan Arnaud worked around a leadoff walk and a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game and get the save. Arnaud improved to 3 for 3 in save chances this season.

The Mets (12-22, 34-66) and Mighty Mussels (20-12, 51-46) play the fifth game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.