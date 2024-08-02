Eduardo Tait Named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month

August 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

One of the newest members of the Clearwater Threshers has been named Phillies Player of the Month, as Eduardo Tait claimed the honor for July. He becomes the first active Thresher to be named Phillies Player of the Month this season, and the third overall Thresher to take home a Phillies Monthly Award.

Tait spent most of July in the Florida Complex League, playing 14 of his 20 July games for the FCL Phillies. He posted an eye-popping slash line of .438/.444/.583 with a home run and 13 RBIs before he was called up to the Threshers on July 23. Tait left as the RBI leader in the FCL, driving in 49 runs in 51 FCL games in the 2024 season.

Eduardo debuted for the Threshers on July 25 in Tampa, and it didn't take long to see why the 17-year catcher is such a highly regarded prospect. He recorded a hit in his second game as a Thresher, and two games later he went 2-2 with a double and a mammoth home run off the right field foul pole at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Through his first seven games with the Threshers, Tait is slugging .565 with two home runs and five RBIs.

