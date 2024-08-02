Hall Dominates as Mussels Top Mets 7-2

August 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tanner Hall struck out a season high nine batters and Rixon Wingrove drove in four as the Mighty Mussels defeated the Saint Lucie Mets 7-2 in seven innings on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

After a two and a half hour lightning delay, Hall (3-0) put together his best outing of the season. The righty set new career highs in innings with six and strikeouts with nine. He also recorded an immaculate inning in the fifth before picking up two more strikeouts in the sixth. Hall totalled seven whiffs on both his changeup and slider. The 22-year-old now has 22 strikeouts in his last 13.2 innings of work across his last three starts.

St. Lucie (33-66, 11-22) opened the scoring in the first on an RBI infield single from Colin Houck to take a 1-0 lead.

The Mussels (51-45, 20-11) answered back with patience at the plate. Mets' starter Jose De Leon (0-2) walked the first four batters of the game to tie things up 1-1. De Leon then walked Wingrove on four pitches to give Fort Myers a 2-1 lead. Joseph Yabbour then entered from the bullpen and walked Maddux Houghton to make it 3-1.

Still leading by that score in the third, Yasser Mercedes worked a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Wingrove blasted a two-run homer over the wall in the right field corner to make it 5-1. He is now tied for the team lead with seven home runs.

The Mets got a run back in the fourth on a solo homer from first baseman Yohairo Cuevas to make it 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Daniel Pena poked an opposite field single with one out. Wingrove then bashed a double into the right center gap to make it 6-2. Both of Wingroves extra-base hits had exit velocities of 104 mph. Later in the frame, Angel Del Rosario worked a bases loaded walk to make it 7-2.

Cleiber Maldonado made his Low-A debut and worked a 1-2-3 inning to shut the door on the game and give the Mussels their first win of the series.

Fort Myers batters drew 10 total walks and four bases loaded walks in the game.

The Mussels return to action on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.73) starts for Fort Myers, opposite Joel Diaz (1-5, 5.63) of St. Lucie. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2024

Hall Dominates as Mussels Top Mets 7-2 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.