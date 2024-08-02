Threshers Game Suspended in First Inning

August 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After four of the first five Threshers batters recorded a hit in the first inning, Friday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Jupiter Hammerheads has been suspended due to weather. The game will be completed in full nine innings as part of a doubleheader, with the first pitch commencing at 3:00 pm. Game two will follow after the conclusion of the suspended game and last seven innings in duration. Fans who wish to exchange their tickets can do so at the BayCare Box Office for another 2024 Threshers regular season home game.

The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads with a doubleheader on Saturday, August 3...First pitch will be at 3:00 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.