Devon Puts on His Tin Foil Hat to Predict Prinx Tires USL Cup Finalists
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Watts and Kerr break down the opening round of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on the latest episode of USL All Access, discuss what the 2025 edition of the tournament tells us about which clubs could advance, and which could fall by the wayside early, and which three teams by those numbers could be considered the early favorites to reach the final.
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