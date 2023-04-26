Devito Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #7 Nick DeVito!

DeVito was outstanding in the semifinal series against Peoria, starting out with an assist on a Nick Ford power play goal in the 3-2 Game One win last Wednesday. In Friday's 5-3 Game Two loss, the five-foot-nine forward recorded the first Roanoke hat trick of the year and the first of his pro career, scoring all three goals for the Dawgs in the loss. In Sunday's 5-3 Game Three win, DeVito tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the second period, then sealed the victory with an empty net goal late in the game!

DeVito leads the SPHL during the postseason in points (eight), and is tied for the league lead during the President's Cup Playoffs for goals (five) with his teammate Gerhett Sargis!

