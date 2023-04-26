Championship Watch Parties Announced

Join us for our upcoming Bud Light Watch Parties! Watch parties are free to attend and are open to all ages. No tickets required. Food & beverages are available for purchase during the event. All times are shown in EST.

Game 1 - Roanoke at Birmingham

Thursday, April 27

Doors open at 7:00, puck drops at 8:00

Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)

Game 2 - Roanoke at Birmingham

Friday, April 28

Doors open at 7:00, puck drops at 8:00

Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)

Game 5 - Roanoke at Birmingham, if necessary

Thursday, May 4

Doors open at 7:00, puck drops at 8:00

Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2023

