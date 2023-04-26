Everything You Need to Know About Ice Flyers Season Tickets

April 26, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Pensacola Ice Flyers saw a record-breaking turnout this past season with an average attendance of 4,644, a 32.2% increase per game compared to the 2021-22 season. The 28-home games brought in a final attendance number of 130,042 fans - the most-ever in franchise history.

"Whenever you can break attendance records it is a testament to the support we have, the people that we have and everybody involved that work very hard to make this Ice Flyers machine work," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris.

Don't miss out on any of the fun being planned for the 2023-24 season by securing your seats ahead of time. The process has already begun for season ticket sign-ups, here is everything you need to know about becoming an Ice Flyers "Wingman."

The Perks

Season ticket holders receive exclusive access, unparalleled benefits and memorable experiences that last a lifetime with their memberships.

Benefits include exclusive access to season ticket holder events, merchandise discounts, commemorative items, vouchers for in-game raffles, and a season ticket member exclusive gift.

a fan with a plan

The Ice Flyers play a 56-game regular season schedule with 28 home games at the "Hangar" (Pensacola Bay Center). Each home game has a unique theme and plenty of fast-actioned fun for everyone.

When selecting a season ticket plan, fans have four options to choose from. Each plan offers one additional ticket (per seat) to the first two home playoff games as an added bonus.

Full season - The same seat to all 28 home games.

Half season - The same seat to 14 home games of your choosing.

Full-Flex season - 28 home game vouchers to seats in a ticket level of your choosing. This plan does not guarantee the same seat for every game*

Half-Flex season - 14 home game vouchers to seats in a ticket level of your choosing. This plan does not guarantee the same seat for every game*

SEATING CHART WITH TICKET AND PRICING LEVELS

FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS

The Ice Flyers offer season ticket plans that allow fans to enjoy all the perks of being a season ticket holder without financial stress. Express your fandom more freely while easily making smaller payments over time with choices between a 10-month plan, 5-month plan or 2 equal payments.

LET'S GET STARTED

Interested in becoming a season ticket holder for the 2023-24 season? CLICK HERE to be redirected to a page where you can fill out what you are interested in!

NEED MORE INFORMATION?

Want to talk things through? Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information on becoming a Season Ticket Holder.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.