Desnoyers Puts on 5-Point Show in Cats' 7-4 Win

November 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Wildcats' 17-year-old sophomore centreman Caleb Desnoyers scored three goals - his 8th, 9th & 10th - and added two assists for an impressive 5-point performance, leading the Cats past the Val D'Or Foreurs 7-4 before 5,200 fans at Avenir Centre on Saturday night.

Julius Sumpf added two goals plus an assist, Yoan Loshing (10th) and Vincent Collard (5th) rounded out the scoring. Defenseman Simon Mullen chipped in with three assists for 3rd Star honors.

Moncton outshot the Foreurs 42-19 with Keegan Warren winning his 4th game this season.

The Cats maintain their Eastern Conference and Maritime Division leads with a 12-2-2 record after capturing ten of their last twelve games.

The Wildcats tangle with the division-rival Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre Sunday at 3pm. The next home game will be the annual 'Remembrance Day' contest on Sunday, November 10 at 3pm against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Tune in for all the action on Cats - Radio Inspire 105.1 FM and on CHL TV.

Article by Marty Kingston

