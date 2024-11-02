Eagles Top Islanders in Saturday Night Rematch

November 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Luke Patterson's short handed goal in the opening minute of the third period broke a scoreless tie as the Cape Breton Eagles skated to a 3-1 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

- Dylan Andrews & Jacob Newcombe also scored for the Eagles, while Matthew Butler countered for Charlottetown.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win in goal for the Eagles, stopping 38 of 39 shots. Donald Hickey stopped 28 of 30 shots in addition to Newcombe's empty netter.

Both teams were able to create chances in the first 40 minutes, but there were no goals to be had. The opening frame saw the Eagles outshoot the Islanders 11-10, and then 12-9 in the middle stanza, but it was still scoreless. Late in the second period Charlottetown's Kyle Powers was whistled off to give the Eagles their second power play of the night.

The Eagles couldn't convert early, and Tomas Lavoie was sent off for slashing in the final minute of the period to create a four on four, which turned into an Islanders power play by period's end. Charlottetown couldn't convert on the brief time on their second period man advantage and the game was scoreless heading into period three.

With Charlottetown still on the power play to start the third period, it was the Eagles who would capitalize. Patterson worked his way down the right wing, pushed the puck into the paint, picked it up and put it over Hickey to open the scoring. Less than five minutes later, the Eagle lead doubled when Cole Burbidge found Andrews on a two on one.

In between the two goals, the Eagles penalty kill remained a perfect five for five after killing an Ales Zielinski minor. The penalty kill was tested though when Joey Henneberry was whistled for a check to the head at 8:40. After a review, it was deemed to be a five minute major for checking to the head.

The penalty kill stood tall again, preserving Milota's potential shutout for the first four minutes. With just 16 seconds left in the major, Butler cashed in from the side of the goal. Charlottetown pushed in the final minutes for an equalizer.

Hickey was pulled for an extra attacker with just over two minutes to play, and was only out of the net for 19 seconds before Newcome hit the open cage to secure the win for the Eagles.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday night as they host the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in a rematch of last year's league semi-final! The Drakkar are led by a quarter of NHL drafted players including 50 goal scorer Justin Poirier (Carolina), Alexis Bernier (Seattle), Raoul Boilard (NY Rangers), and Matyas Melovsky (New Jersey).

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/kKzS4 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 38 saves on 39 shots

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 2 hits

3. Egor Goriunov (Charlottetown) 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Romain Litalien (World Under 17s), Aiden McCullough, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Charlottetown: William Shields (injury), Zackary Plamondon (injury), Logan Biser (injury) Nicolas Ruccia

Final Shots On Goal: 39-31 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/6

