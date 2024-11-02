Preview: Battle of the Islands - Game 2/4

November 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







After a thrilling win against the Cape Breton Eagles last night, the Charlottetown Islanders are ready for the second leg of their back-to-back home series against their Maritime rivals.

Last night's game ended in spectacular fashion, with F Egor Goriunov scoring a dramatic game-winning goal with just 3.5 seconds left, sending the Eastlink Centre into a frenzy. F Alexis Michaud also stood out, delivering a stellar performance that proved instrumental in the Islanders' victory.

The Islanders will look to carry that momentum into tonight's game as they aim for a home sweep before heading to Cape Breton for two games next weekend.

Friday night's game highlighted Charlottetown's resilience and clutch ability, as they kept their composure in a tightly contested battle. Goriunov's last-second heroics were a testament to the Isles' determination, while G Nicolas Ruccia was exceptional in goal, turning aside numerous challenging shots to keep the Islanders in the game.

Other notable performers include F Matt Butler and D Anton Topilnyckyj, who had stellar games of their own. D Thomas Sirman, a recent acquisition from the Ottawa 67s, has also fit in seamlessly adding both skill and stability to Charlottetown's blue line. He is the 2nd Sirman brother to make their debut on the Island.

After last night's dramatic victory, the Islanders have a golden opportunity to take both games in this home series. With the crowd's support and a renewed sense of confidence, Charlottetown will look to lock in another win before they hit the road for Cape Breton next weekend.

Fans won't want to miss this one as the Isles aim to keep the wins coming!

