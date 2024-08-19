Desnoyers Earns 3rd Gold Medal in 9 Months at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

August 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Moncton Wildcats' Caleb Desnoyers added a 3rd gold medal to his belt since joining the team in 2023 after securing the winning goal for Team Canada's U18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His standout performance played a key role in the team's victory, scoring the winning goal of the tournament.

Desnoyers has been an integral figure in the Wildcats' offensive lineup since his debut during the 2023-2024 season. Starting with being the 1st overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft, his journey with the Wildcats has been marked by significant milestones that highlight his growth as a player as well as his contributions to the team's successes.

In his debut season, Desnoyers made an immediate impact, tallying an impressive 56 points - made up of 20 goals and 36 assists. His performances earned him the title as The Wildcats' Rookie of the Year as well as a spot on the QMJHL's 23-24 Rookie All-Star Team.

23-24 Season Highlights

Drafted 1st overall in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft

Silver medal at 2023 Telus Cup (with Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe)

Named to the 23/24 QMJHL All-Star Rookie Team

Was the assistant captain for Team Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge - tallying 5 points over 8 games - helping the team to a gold medal victory

Scored 5 points in 5 games at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, landing another gold medal with Canada

Finalist for the QMJHL Michel-Bergeron Trophy, presented to the Offensive Rookie of the Year

Wins gold with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, his 3rd gold medal with Team Canada in 9 months

As Caleb Desnoyers continues to develop his game with the Wildcats over the 24-25 season, his trajectory suggests nothing but an upward path. With several career milestones already under his belt and many more likely on the horizon, Desnoyers is a player to keep a close eye on leading up to his NHL Draft year in 2026.

With hockey season right around the corner, Caleb will be returning to The Den for the veteran training camp starting on August 25th.

