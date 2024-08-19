2024-25 Season Tickets on Sale Now

August 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







The wait is over! Secure your seats for the 2024-25 season by purchasing or renewing your Season Tickets today. Visit the TD Station Box Office, open Tuesday and Thursday from 10am-3pm, or call (506) 657-1234 to purchase Season Tickets.

Season Ticket Members that renew before Thursday, August 29th will be entered to win Early Bird prizes and the Grand Prize of $1000.

The 2024-25 season marks an important milestone for the Saint John Sea Dogs, as they celebrate 20 years in the City of Champions. As part of our 20th Anniversary, Season Ticket Members will receive a number of new benefits this season including $20 worth of complimentary 50/50 tickets for the 2024 Home Opener and a complimentary $20 Sea Dogs Store gift card.

For more information on 2024-25 Season Tickets and Member Benefits, visit sjseado.gs/SeasonTickets.

