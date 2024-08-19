Roster Reduced by Nine at Training Camp

August 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Monday that three players have been reassigned from Training Camp and six others have left after 48 hours to maintain their eligibility.

Here are the players that will return to their respective teams to continue their development:

Forwards

Domenic Battaglia

Dylan-Alec Chery*

Daniel Daley*

Karolis Janulis*

Defencemen

Owen Arnold

Frederick Bourque

Joshua Henry*

Matas Janulis*

John Lumsden*

*Left after 48 hours

Preseason action begins on Tuesday night as the Sea Dogs host the Charlottetown Islanders in St. Stephen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm at the Garcelon Civic Center.

