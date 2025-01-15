Desert Dogs Return Home To Fetch A Win Against The Seals

January 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The NLL season is already a third of the way through, and the 12th-place Las Vegas Desert Dogs (1-5) are set to begin a three-game homestand on PENTA Field at Lee's Family Forum as they aim to add wins to the scoresheet. The first home game is a desert-versus-beach rivalry matchup, with the 8th-place San Diego Seals (3-3) visiting Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

These two teams are quite familiar with each other, having faced off five times in franchise history. San Diego leads the all-time series with a 4 - 1 record. The Desert Dogs' only victory against the Seals came nearly a year ago, on Jan. 12, 2024, when the Pack secured a 10 - 8 win. In their other matchup last season in San Diego, the Seals narrowly defeated the Dogs in overtime with a final score of 10-9.

Former Desert Dogs Captain Rob Hellyer is set to make his first-ever appearance against Vegas after joining the Seals as a free agent in the offseason.

LAST GAME NOTES:

In Week 7, the Desert Dogs faced the Saskatchewan Rush (4-1) and claimed their fifth season loss. Justin Geddie replaced goalie Landon Kells after allowing five goals in the first quarter. Despite strong offensive contributions from Kyle Killen (5A), Jack Hannah (2G, 2A) and Casey Jackson (3G), the Dogs could not contain the Rush's onslaught of goals. The Desert Dogs' special teams stood out, scoring three shorthanded goals and achieving an impressive 60% success rate on the power play throughout the night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The San Diego Seals have had an intriguing start to their season with a balanced 3 - 3 record. Despite their record, they have defeated some of this season's higher ranked teams, including the Philadelphia Wings and the Colorado Mammoth. In their most recent outing on Jan. 10, the Seals suffered an 11 - 9 loss to the Vancouver Warriors, squandering a three-goal lead and allowing eight goals in the fourth quarter alone. They will be seeking redemption in their next matchup, making them an even tougher opponent for the Desert Dogs.

Rob Hellyer leads the Seals' offense with 28 points (11G, 17A), followed closely by Wesley Berg with 27 points (14G, 13A) and Ryan Benesch with 25 points (12G, 13A). On the defensive side, Zach Currier has been a standout, recording 60 loose ball recoveries and 15 caused turnovers in his six games.

MILESTONES:

Casey Jackson - 2 assists from 100 NLL career assists AND 8 goals from 150 NLL career goals

Jonathan Donville - 5 points away from 200 NLL points

David Brock - 6 loose ball recoveries to record 800 in his career

Jacob Ruest - 20 points for 300 NLL career points

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 27 points (14G, 13A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 26 points (5G, 21A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 20 points (10G, 10A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 15 points (6G, 9A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 14 points (8G, 6A)

Get tickets to Wayne's Tailgate Party and catch the Desert Dogs in action on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. PST at Lee's Family Forum. Be one of the first 4,000 fans and receive a limited-edition Gretzky Jersey, presented by Pinkbox Doughnuts.

